BOSTON (CBS) – The horrific shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh is sparking outrage everywhere, including here in Massachusetts.

The local leader of the Anti-Defamation League was quick to respond. Robert Trestan says we live in dangerous times.

“It impacts the entire Jewish community and in many ways, it impacts everyone who goes to a place of worship,” says Trestan. “Because those buildings, those places are not just sacred, they’re safe, and suddenly that safety has been violated.”

Gov. Charlie Baker is also speaking out on Twitter, saying: “I am horrified by the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the first responders. We must work together to overcome this evil and violence.”

Boston Police are now increasing patrols in and around synagogues in the city. Trestan believes the added security is warranted.

“Hate of all kinds has made its way into main stream life in America,” he said. “It is suddenly becoming normalized to target people, to hate people because of what they believe, because of their skin color, because of their sexual orientation. And when hate makes its way into the mainstream, people are dehumanized.”