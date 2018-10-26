By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

12:30 p.m.: The World Series has shifted to Los Angeles, with the Boston Red Sox looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Dodgers Friday night.

Things will obviously be much warming now that the series is out west. Gone are the frigid temps of Boston, as it will be in the low 80s when Game 3 gets underway.

Rick Porcello is on the hill for Boston, as he looks to bounce back from a rough start against the Astros in the ALCS. The righty was 10-3 on the road this season, and he may even do some damage at the plate tonight. Porcello was 3-for-7 in his Interleague at-bats during the regular season, including a big swing against Washington ace Max Scherzer, clubbing a three-run double off of him in July.

He’ll be opposed by Los Angeles rookie Walker Buehler. The 24-year-old righty was filthy to close the regular season, going 4-1 with a 1.58 ERA in August and September, striking out 80 in 68.1 innings. But he’s struggled this postseason, allowing 10 earned runs in his 16.1 innings. He gave up five runs over five innings in an NLDS start against Atlanta, and took the loss in Game 3 against the Brewers in the NLCS when he surrendered four runs over seven innings (the Dodgers were shut out in that game). He only gave up one run in his Game 7 start against Milwaukee, but was lifted in the fifth inning after giving up a double in a 2-1 game.

Now the rookie has to face a Red Sox offense that is making the most of their opportunities this postseason. Boston has outscored their opponents by 27 runs this postseason, and if there are runners on with two outs, chances are they’ll be crossing home. The Red Sox are hitting .415 and slugging .756 with runners in scoring position and two outs, the highest ever in postseason history. They’ve driven in 34 runs with two outs this postseason, the sixth-most in playoff history.

Of course the biggest question facing Alex Cora tonight is his lineup. The DH is gone, so J.D. Martinez will have to play the outfield — as long as his ankle allows him. It’s the World Series, so chances are the ankle will have to fall off for Martinez to be out of the Boston lineup. That means someone else in the outfield will have to sit.

Cora has been shooting down talk of Mookie Betts playing second base, and there is no way you can take Andrew Benintendi’s bat out of the lineup — or glove and ballerina moves out of the outfield. That leaves Jackie Bradley Jr. and his dazzling glove on the bench. We’ll see how Cora feels when the lineups are released later this afternoon.

Stick with CBSBoston.com for all the updates leading up to, during and after Friday night’s Game 3!