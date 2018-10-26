WEATHER ALERT:Weekend Nor'easter Will Bring Rain, Wind To New England
By Jon Keller
BOSTON (CBS) – While we did have a couple of $1 million lottery winners this week, no one here won the big $1.5 billion Mega Millions prize. And I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that no one local will win the $750 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday either. But don’t let it get you down. Instead of getting bummed about what we don’t have, why don’t we end the week on an upbeat note by focusing on what we do have?

Above and beyond our two games to none lead in the World Series, we have the blessing of high-quality, frequently winning sports teams that provide a great pastime and a rallying point for people across our region. Lesser cities only know this kind of cohesion and joy once in a great while – we get it almost every year.

rainbow Keller @ Large: Hey Lottery Losers, Enjoy What You Do Have!

A rainbow over Boston prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We may not have a billion-dollar winner among us, but we have priceless scenery that we all enjoy for free. America is a beautiful country in general, but we have some of the most gorgeous and accessible seashore and countryside anywhere, something you can’t say about, for instance, New York.

In a time of stubborn intolerance elsewhere, we live in one of the most tolerant states in the nation, a place where rights and freedom are, for the most part, protected and expanded, a blessing that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

And you don’t need to be a billionaire to enjoy another great thing about being a Bostonian – the food. Fresh, plentiful seafood, chowder prepared the right way instead of that swill they serve in Manhattan, terrific ethnic cuisine of all kinds.

Love isn’t the only thing money can’t buy. Maybe missing out on the billion isn’t such a bad deal after all.

Talk back to me via email at keller@wbztv.com, or reach me via Twitter, my handle is @kelleratlarge.

