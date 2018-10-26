BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox have a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. But according to Google, there’s no need to play out the rest of the series.

As of Friday afternoon, when you Google search phrases such as “Red Sox championships,” or “Red Sox World Series” the results include nine World Series titles.

There’s just one problem. The Red Sox haven’t wrapped up the 2018 crown, but it’s still included in the results.

The good news is Boston needs just two more wins to prove Google right – even if the search engine was a bit premature.