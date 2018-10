BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Powerball drawing so the jackpot has grown to $750 million. The cash option is now $428.6 million.

It is now the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing were 3-21-45-53-56 with the Powerball 22.

The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.