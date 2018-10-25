Filed Under:MBTA, Red Line

BOSTON (CBS) – Part of the Red Line was shut down overnight due to an electrical fire at Andrew Station.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday as Red Sox fans left Fenway Park after Game 2 of the World Series.

redline2 Red Line Service Restored After Electrical Fire At Andrew Station

Power was restored at Andrew Station just before 6 a.m. (WBZ-TV)

The MBTA said the fire was on the tracks and quickly put out, but riders were forced to evacuate their trains. Five cables were damaged in a manhole just south of Andrew Station. Power was restored just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Service was suspended between Fields Corner and Broadway and passengers were moved to shuttle buses for several hours. Commuter rail trains also made local stops to accommodate passengers.

No injuries were reported and there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

