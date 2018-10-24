  • WBZ TVOn Air

RINDGE, New Hampshire

RINDGE, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police in Rindge, New Hampshire are looking for a man who vandalized a police cruiser with maple syrup. The entire incident was captured on camera.

rindgepolicecruiservandal Rindge NH Police Cruiser Vandalized With Maple Syrup

Police are looking for a man who dumped maple syrup on a police cruiser in Rindge, NH. (Photo Courtesy: Rindge, NH)

“We are reaching out to the public to provide any information in identifying the male subject in the provided picture and video who was involved in the vandalism of the police cruisers and possibly the town common,” police wrote on Facebook.

The video clearly shows a man pouring something out of a bottle and onto the hood and front doors of the police cruiser.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-355-2000 or submit a tip to them online.

