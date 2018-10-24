BOSTON (CBS) — If sports fans outside of New England are really sick of watching Boston teams win, they have a funny way of showing it.

For the most part, the 2018 Boston Red Sox have the rest of their country on the side as they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. At least that’s what it boils down to on Twitter, where facts are never wrong or distorted:

Almost the entire country is rooting for the Red Sox (at least, they are on Twitter) https://t.co/LBrJTUdbMF pic.twitter.com/lSl1orhqdE — Boston Magazine (@BostonMagazine) October 24, 2018

The website SportsBetting.ag tallied up the number of tweets for and against the Red Sox and Dodgers in each state using the official hashtag for each side (#DoDamage for the Sox and #LADetermined for the Dodgers). As you can see, that map is pretty red.

Only California (obviously), Nevada, Hawaii and Delaware had more pro-Dodgers tweets than pro-Red Sox tweets. Check out the state-by-state results here, via Boston Magazine, while we try to figure out what Delaware has agianst Bostonians.

This is the exact opposite of what played out on Twitter a few months ago, when the majority of the country was rooting against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. The rest of the country must like Alex Cora a whole lot more than they like Bill Belichick.

The Red Sox own a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Fenway Park.