BOSTON (CBS) – The last time the Red Sox played the Dodgers in the World Series was 1916. That was the year Mary Latowski of Rhode Island was born.

At 102-years-old, she was at Fenway Park as the two teams meet again during the World Series. Wednesday night was her fourth time seeing the Red Sox play in a World Series.

Latowski says she watches every game she can.

“This is the best team I’ve ever seen. Watching the Red Sox for over 90 years this is really the best team,” said Latowski.

She’s seen good teams and bad ones along with a lot of legends. Each decade she picks a new favorite. Mookie Betts is her guy right now.

“I have a ball that he caught ya I got it last summer,” said Latowski.

Mary recently suffered a stroke. The Rhode Island native worked hard at recovering after her grandson promised her they’d be at Fenway Park if the Sox made the series.

“She was determined to come she goes I’m going to be there and here she is,” said Mary’s daughter Linda Masiello.