BOSTON (CBS) – Only one winning ticket was sold for Tuesday night’s $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. That person matched all five numbers — and the Mega Millions ball.

Two tickets sold in Massachusetts are $1 million dollar winners.

Another 32 across the country also won a $1 million. There were two tickets that won $3 million dollars.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70 and the Megaball was 5. The one-time payout is estimated at $913 million before taxes.