BOSTON (CBS) – Get your tickets soon! The Mega Millions jackpot is at a new world record of $1.6 billion.

The next drawing is tonight at 11.

The cash option is currently $904 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $620 million. The cash value is $354.3 million.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.