BOSTON (CBS) — When Sony Michel went twisting down the turf on Sunday, losing the football in the process, it did not look good for the rookie running back. It looked even worse when he needed to be helped to the sideline and then carted to the locker room. That scenario made the matter seem like a worst-case scenario for Michel and the Patriots.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is some hope that the worst has been avoided.

Rapoport said on “Good Morning Football” that while there remains some “mystery” on the specifics of the injury, it’s possible that Michel has avoided a season-ending injury.

“He does have an MRI [Monday]. We have not got firm word on what the injury is,” Rapoport said. “I’m starting to hear some whispers that maybe it’s not quite as bad as it looked. But until you get an MRI, until you really know what all the scans show, you really don’t know very much.”

From @gmfb: The #Patriots are expecfing good news for TE Rob Gronkowski (back), but it’s more up in the air for RB Sony Michel (knee). pic.twitter.com/GYqzP0p2Qu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2018

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported later Monday morning that he received a text from a source that the expectation is that the injury is “not overly serious,” but final word won’t come until the MRI.

Text from last night on Patriots’ RB Sony Michel and his injured knee: “Expect it will be a little bit but not overly serious. Won’t know til they look at it Monday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2018

Rapoport noted that while it is the same knee that Michel injured in college, “The Patriots were fine on him medically coming out of the draft.”

Michel has rushed for 422 yards and four touchdowns on 95 attempts this season, after missing training camp and the preseason following a knee procedure.