PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBS/AP) — A floor collapse at an old Pawtucket mill building left three people injured Monday morning.

City spokesman Wilder Arboleda described one of the injuries as critical.

Workers were doing demolition work on the old candy factory on Esten Avenue when a section of the floor gave way, Acting Battalion Fire Chief Michael Thurber said.

The collapse dropped three workers who were on the second floor to the basement. When rescuers arrived, one woman was still under the rubble.

“The one victim that was still trapped, we focused our efforts on her,” Thurber said. “We were able to get her out without incident and transported her to the hospital.”

Arboleda says the workers are rehabilitating the mill and building 140 residential units. The building is located adjacent to Hope Artiste Village, a well-known mill restoration that has a mix of artists’ studios, shops and office space.

Arboleda says federal workplace investigators have been alerted and are headed there.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)