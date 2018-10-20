  • WBZ TV

WAREHAM (CBS) – A Taunton postal worker is accused of stealing money from a woman at a Cumberland Farms while in his work uniform.

And police say the theft was caught on store surveillance video.

Officers later arrested the suspect, Thomas Medeiros, 63, of Wareham, while on his postal route in Taunton. He was charged with larceny from a person.

medeiros 1 Police: Taunton Postal Worker Stole Money From Woman While In Uniform

Thomas Medeiros. (Photo credit: Wareham Police Department)

Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Wareham Officer Calib Larue responded to the Cumberland Farms on Main Street for a larceny.

At the scene, the victim told police that around 6:50 a.m., she put her purse down momentarily on a counter and walked to the back of the store.

When she returned, she was about to make a purchase and realized that over $60 in cash had been stolen from the purse.

A review of surveillance video revealed that a customer in a U.S. Postal Service uniform had reached into her purse and taken the money.

An investigation found that the suspect was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service assigned to the Taunton area.

Police recovered the stolen money. Medeiros was released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

