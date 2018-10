NAHANT (CBS) — An overdue diver off Nahant on Sunday morning prompted a search of the area by the Coast Guard, Mass. State Police, and multiple other agencies.

Crews were “actively conducting a search for a possible missing diver off of Swallow Cave,” according to the Nahant Police Department.

.@USCGNortheast crews along with local agencies are searching for an overdue diver one mile south of Nahant. #USCG crews from Station Boston & Station Point Allerton are responding along with aircraft from Air Station Cape Cod. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 20, 2018

The diver was reported missing at 10 a.m. Sunday, Mass. State Police tweeted.

A Coast Guard aircraft was also sent from Air Station Cape Cod.

No other information has been released at this time.