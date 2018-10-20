  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMMichael Jackson's Halloween
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arthur Medici, Cape Cod, Local TV, shark attack

WELLFLEET, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A remembrance was held on the Cape Cod beach where a young man became Massachusetts’ first shark attack fatality since 1936.

Family and friends of 26-year-old Arthur Medici held a celebration of life for Saturday morning on Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Medici, of Revere, died at a hospital on Sept. 15 after he was bitten while boogie boarding with a friend.

arthurmedicicrop Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Remembered With Paddle Out

Arthur Medici. (Family photo)

Organizers said they planned a group “paddle out” as part of the remembrance if safety precautions were in effect. They didn’t specify what those precautions would involve.

Medici moved to the U.S. from Brazil about two years ago. He was a part-time engineering student at Bunker Hill Community College in Boston and was engaged to be married.

A New York man was attacked but survived on Aug. 15.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s