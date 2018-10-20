CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Thousands of spectators turned out to see some of the world’s best rowers in action on Saturday during the Head of the Charles Regatta.

The rowers raced along the banks of the Charles River as spectators cheered them on.

The Head of the Charles Regatta is the World Series of rowing, bringing together athletes and spectators from all over the world.

This team came all the way from San Diego and Germany.

“It’s like the biggest event in the sport so it’s kind of cool to be participating in it. It’s quite exciting to start. I was quite nervous, but I’m glad I did it,” one man said.

Spectators lined the edge of the Charles and its bridges. While many enjoyed the sunshine, the wind made it difficult for rowers navigating through choppy waters. This is Lisa Roth’s fifth race.

“It’s really a thrill. The course is very exciting. A lot of turns, a lot of bridges, a lot of strategy in the steering and so it’s very exciting and then, you add all the people to it and it’s a lot of fun,” Roth said.

The wind didn’t stop people from coming out to cheer on some of their favorite athletes.

“It’s definitely contagious, the cheer. Everyone just seems really happy and it’s cool that everyone gets to come outdoors and be so close to the river,” said Serena Saini of Boston.

But the best part is the camaraderie.

“Everyone coming together and it being such a citywide event and people coming from other places as well to Boston, it’s just a really nice feeling,” said Brooke Lanigan of Brighton.

Head of the Charles festivities will continue on Sunday.