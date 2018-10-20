  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    12:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge, Head Of The Charles Regatta

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Thousands of spectators turned out to see some of the world’s best rowers in action on Saturday during the Head of the Charles Regatta.

The rowers raced along the banks of the Charles River as spectators cheered them on.

The Head of the Charles Regatta is the World Series of rowing, bringing together athletes and spectators from all over the world.

rowers head of the charles Thousands Attend Annual Head Of The Charles Regatta

Rowers compete during the Head of the Charles regatta. (WBZ-TV)

This team came all the way from San Diego and Germany.

“It’s like the biggest event in the sport so it’s kind of cool to be participating in it. It’s quite exciting to start. I was quite nervous, but I’m glad I did it,” one man said.

Spectators lined the edge of the Charles and its bridges. While many enjoyed the sunshine, the wind made it difficult for rowers navigating through choppy waters. This is Lisa Roth’s fifth race.

“It’s really a thrill. The course is very exciting. A lot of turns, a lot of bridges, a lot of strategy in the steering and so it’s very exciting and then, you add all the people to it and it’s a lot of fun,” Roth said.

spectators head of the charles Thousands Attend Annual Head Of The Charles Regatta

Spectators lined the edge of the Charles River and its bridges. (WBZ-TV)

The wind didn’t stop people from coming out to cheer on some of their favorite athletes.

“It’s definitely contagious, the cheer. Everyone just seems really happy and it’s cool that everyone gets to come outdoors and be so close to the river,” said Serena  Saini of Boston.

But the best part is the camaraderie.

“Everyone coming together and it being such a citywide event and people coming from other places as well to Boston, it’s just a really nice feeling,” said Brooke Lanigan of Brighton.

Head of the Charles festivities will continue on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s