BOSTON (CBS) – It’s practice for a disastrous day they hope will never come.

Several agencies came together on a Logan Airport runway Saturday to simulate an aircraft collision and resulting fire, with simulated injuries.

logan airport drill firefighters Several Agencies Participate In Hazmat Drill At Bostons Logan Airport

Emergency responders participate in a hazmat drill at Logan Airport in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

“This is very good practice. There’s a lot of collaboration between various agencies in the city and Massport. It allows us to really put a real world on it. It’s not a power point presentation. They actually get to touch patients, they see them, they pseudo-treat them,” said Boston emergency responder Joseph O’Hare.

These drills are required. It is impossible to simulate everything 100 percent, but hopefully if a terrible event does happen, everyone will be just a bit more ready.

logan airport drill fire Several Agencies Participate In Hazmat Drill At Bostons Logan Airport

Fire and smoke take over during a simulated airplane disaster and hazmat drill at Logan Airport. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s tough to simulate a natural disaster, of course, so the best we can do is practice, practice, practice,” said MassPort Fire Chief Joseph DeGrace. “What we do here is a hundred gallons of fuel, real life is upwards to 15,000-plus gallons of fuel.”

Three hundred volunteers also took part, many of them acting as victims with injuries. It was an inside look at how a disaster response works.

logan airport drill airplane Several Agencies Participate In Hazmat Drill At Bostons Logan Airport

Volunteers participate in a simulated airplane evacuation at Logan Airport in Boston. (WBZ-TV)

“There’s an incredible number of different first responders here, which is really cool to see how they all interact. Interesting scenario,” said drill volunteer Chris Vandeven.

These drills are mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

