BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale has resumed throwing and says he’s ready to pitch Game 1 of the World Series after missing an AL Championship Series start and being hospitalized with an illness.

The Boston Red Sox ace also had some fun with reporters while discussing what made him sick.

Sale threw a bullpen session during Boston’s workout on Saturday and says he will go through his normal routine before taking the mound at Fenway Park for Tuesday’s opener against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sale was initially slated to pitch Game 5 of the ALCS against Houston but was ruled out after the illness left him weak.

He says the ailment was a “stomach thing” and he “just kind of got sick.” But he also joked it was caused by irritation from a belly-button ring.

Although Sale remained deadpan during the comment, he has not been observed with a pierced navel.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)