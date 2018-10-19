WATERTOWN (CBS) – A multi-family Watertown apartment is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.

Several families were displaced after flames broke out on Spruce Street around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Power was briefly shut off in the neighborhood but has since been turned back on.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the home at one point overnight. It took firefighters about five hours to completely knock down the fire and clear the scene.

No residents or firefighters were injured.