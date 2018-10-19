  • WBZ TVOn Air

WATERTOWN (CBS) – A multi-family Watertown apartment is likely a total loss after an early morning fire.

Several families were displaced after flames broke out on Spruce Street around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Power was briefly shut off in the neighborhood but has since been turned back on.

Families Displaced By Watertown Apartment Fire

An apartment fire on Spruce Street in Watertown.

Flames were shooting through the roof of the home at one point overnight. It took firefighters about five hours to completely knock down the fire and clear the scene.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

