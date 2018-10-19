BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be without their starting right tackle Sunday afternoon against the Bears.

The team has already ruled Marcus Cannon out for Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field. Normally this would be a pretty big deal, especially with Chicago’s Khalil Mack making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks this season. But Mack is also banged up, nursing an ankle injury he suffered during last week’s Bears loss to the Miami Dolphins. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday, but he was not himself after suffering the injury last weekend. So even if he’s out there Sunday against the Patriots, he may not be the disruptive force that changed the Chicago defense upon his arrival.

With Cannon out, LaAdrian Waddle figures to be New England’s starting right tackle on Sunday.

The Patriots listed 10 players as questionable for Sunday’s tilt, including tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk has been on the practice report all week with an ankle injury, but a back ailment was added to Friday’s injury report.

Here is the full list of Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, all of whom were limited at Friday’s practice:

DT Malcom Brown – Knee

WR Julian Edelman – Heel

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

RB Sony Michel – Knee

CB Eric Rowe – Groin

DE John Simon – Shoulder

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. – Ankle/Knee

As for the Bears, defensive back Bryce Callahan missed Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Allen Robinson was limited on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and is also listed as questionable. Defensive back Marcus Cooper Sr. is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

