Filed Under:Cheryl Fiandaca, Local TV, Massachusetts State Police, State Trooper Shot

NEW SALEM (CBS) – A source tells the WBZ-TV I-Team a Massachusetts State Police trooper was stabbed in the head area while taking a suspect into custody after a police chase in Central Massachusetts.

State Police said a pursuit ended Friday afternoon in New Salem, though the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said the incident took place in neighboring Orange.

trooper I Team: State Police Trooper Stabbed, Suspect Shot After Chase

The scene on the New Salem and Orange border where a trooper was stabbed and a suspect shot. (WBZ-TV)

During apprehension, the trooper and suspect were both seriously injured.

A source tells the I-Team a suspect was shot in the stomach and taken into custody while the trooper was taken by MedFlight to a Worcester hospital. The trooper is expected to survive, a source said.

trooper2 I Team: State Police Trooper Stabbed, Suspect Shot After Chase

A police chase ended with a trooper stabbed and suspect shot. (WBZ-TV)

No further information is currently available.

Check back with CBSBoston.com for more details as they become available.

Comments
  1. Marie Heenan says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    I pray for our Police and Military. They are our wall of protection . God bless this Trooper and his family.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s