NEW SALEM (CBS) – A source tells the WBZ-TV I-Team a Massachusetts State Police trooper was stabbed in the head area while taking a suspect into custody after a police chase in Central Massachusetts.
State Police said a pursuit ended Friday afternoon in New Salem, though the Northwestern District Attorney’s office said the incident took place in neighboring Orange.
During apprehension, the trooper and suspect were both seriously injured.
A source tells the I-Team a suspect was shot in the stomach and taken into custody while the trooper was taken by MedFlight to a Worcester hospital. The trooper is expected to survive, a source said.
No further information is currently available.
I pray for our Police and Military. They are our wall of protection . God bless this Trooper and his family.