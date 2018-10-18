WATCH LIVE:Sweet Tomatoes Restaurant Fatal Crash Trial Opening Statements
Filed Under:Brad Casler, Eleanor Miele, Gregory Morin, Local TV, Sweet Tomatoes

WOBURN (CBS) – Opening statements are expected Thursday in the trial of the driver involved in a deadly crash at Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop in Newton.

The victims’ families were hoping Brad Casler would accept a plea deal and avoid the emotional pain of going through a trial. But that didn’t happen and now the trial gets underway in Middlesex Superior Court.

Casler, 56, crashed into Sweet Tomatoes in March 2016, killing 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele. Seven others were injured.

casler Trial Underway For Brad Casler, Driver In Deadly Sweet Tomatoes Crash

Brad Casler arrives at Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

Casler was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of driving a motor vehicle to endanger. The judge recommended a sentence of two years in jail and three years probation.

But Casler decided not to plead guilty, choosing to move ahead with a trial. Casler’s attorneys say he shouldn’t be held responsible because symptoms from his multiple sclerosis led to the crash.

Jury selection took place Wednesday. Opening statements will begin Thursday morning.

