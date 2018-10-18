BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Powerball drawing, so the jackpot has grown to $430 million. There was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s Mega Millions drawing were 3, 57, 64, 68 and 69 and the Powerball is 15.

Someone in Massachusetts matched the first five numbers for the $1 million prize. It’s not known yet where that ticket was sold.

The next drawing is Saturday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an enormous new record of $900 million, making it the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The cash option is now $513.4 million.

The next drawing for that is Friday at 11 p.m.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.