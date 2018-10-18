NEWTON (CBS) – Newton Police are warning people to be aware of a man who may be posing as a Water Department worker trying to get into homes.

Investigators say a man wearing a baseball cap, dark coat with a yellow reflective vest and a name badge hanging around his neck, went to a house on Pierrepoint Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and told the homeowner he needed to check the pipes inside.

The man claimed that water in the area was contaminated. The woman who owned the home let him in.

“This man then went downstairs and started banging on the pipes. The man then told the homeowner he needed to change out one of the pipes to fix the contaminated water issue and she declined services,” police said in a statement. “The male then left stating he would return in 10 minutes to check on the water but he never returned.”

The Water Department said there was no contamination and the man did not work for them, prompting police to put out a “citizen advisory” on their Facebook page.

They described him as a “heavy set, light brown skin male” who’s about 5-feet 5 inches tall with a “mole next to his right eye.” He left in a white vehicle that had no markings but looked “like an ice cream truck,” according to police.

If you see this man, authorities say don’t let him into your home and call them right away at 617-796-2100 or their tip line 617-796-2121.