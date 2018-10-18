BOSTON (CBS) – A large crowd welcomed Steve Carell to the AMC by the Boston Common Thursday night. They were there for the screening of a movie addressing a very serious subject.

The Concord native was no doubt the star at the Boston screening of his movie “Beautiful Boy” which takes on an all too common struggle – drug addiction.

“It’s very relevant right now, it’s very timely,” Carell said.

Carell plays the father of a drug-addicted son. The story is based on two memoirs. One, by Boston-born author David Sheff, chronicles dealing with his son’s drug addiction. The other, by Sheff’s son, Nic, details his struggle with meth.

Carell says he was drawn to the screenplay because it’s a true story. “It’s a difficult story but I think it definitely spoke to me on a personal level because I have kids and it felt very honest and very raw and very truthful,” Carell said.

The film brings audiences through a family’s raw emotion of dealing with drug addiction and the relapses and recovery that takes years.

“I thought it was terrifying, it was so real,” one moviegoer said. “Much scarier than Halloween.”

It’s a story that resonated.

“If it hasn’t affected you personally you know someone it’s affected and I have two teenagers so it’s terrifying,” Carell said.

“Beautiful Boy” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to wide-acclaim. It is now open in theaters nationwide.