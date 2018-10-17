WEBSTER (CBS) – An apartment building in Webster was the last known whereabouts of Christina Hale and her young son, until now. Almost two years later, a tip led police to the home of her cousin, Warren Hale, in Orlando, Florida.

“Very affectionate, very embracive,” said Warren Hale.

Warren says Christina and her son, Matthew, lived with him for the past 10 months even though Matthew’s father was given full custody two years ago. Police said in January of last year the dad drove down from New York to take his son home.

When he arrived at the apartment, Christina had already left with Matthew, and she didn’t tell anyone where they were going. Her cousin said she moved to Florida for safety.

“There were some issues with the child coming back with bruises on him at the times, and she found it in the best interest to leave,” Warren Hale said.

When the father could not find his son, Webster Police alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An anonymous tip brought police to a trailer home in Florida where they discovered Christina, now 40, and Matthew now 5 years old.

“The child is OK. The Department of Children and Families took custody of him and they’re going to reunite him with his biological father,” said Ingrid Tejada-Monforte of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina faces a kidnapping charge Massachusetts.