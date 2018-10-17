BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s mayor is proposing transforming the city’s booming but low-lying waterfront to protect it from climate change and rising sea levels.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh announced his “Resilient Boston Harbor” plan Wednesday in his annual speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

The plan calls for the creation of 67 acres of new open space and the restoration of 122 acres of other waterfront areas to serve as natural buffers during major floods.

It also proposes elevating Main Street in Charlestown and downtown’s popular Harborwalk, among other measures.

Walsh says the plan deliberately doesn’t include costly plans for a massive harbor barrier.

A 2016 city report projected Boston could see 36 inches (91 centimeters) of sea level rise by 2070, potentially causing more than $14 billion in economic losses.

