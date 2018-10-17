ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of I-95 Northbound midday on Wednesday. A med-flight was called to I-95 “north of Exit 4,” said MassDOT in a tweet.

One person was taken away in the med-flight.

It appears as though one pickup truck was involved in the crash. Pictures from SkyeEye show that the truck went through a barrier on the side of the highway.

Once the med-flight helicopter cleared, the left lane was opened. The crash caused heavy traffic delays.

Crash shuts down 95NB near 295. Avoid area if you can.

That’s Skyeye flying over me. I was on my daily drive to @wbz – been stuck in standstill traffic for an hour. pic.twitter.com/1nDv7QfITP — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) October 17, 2018

It is not clear what caused the crash, no other information has been released at this time.