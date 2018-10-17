Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of I-95 Northbound midday on Wednesday. A med-flight was called to I-95 “north of Exit 4,” said MassDOT in a tweet.
One person was taken away in the med-flight.
It appears as though one pickup truck was involved in the crash. Pictures from SkyeEye show that the truck went through a barrier on the side of the highway.
Once the med-flight helicopter cleared, the left lane was opened. The crash caused heavy traffic delays.
It is not clear what caused the crash, no other information has been released at this time.