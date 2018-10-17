Filed Under:Attleboro, Interstate 95, Local TV

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A crash temporarily shut down all lanes of I-95 Northbound midday on Wednesday. A med-flight was called to I-95 “north of Exit 4,” said MassDOT in a tweet.

One person was taken away in the med-flight.

It appears as though one pickup truck was involved in the crash. Pictures from SkyeEye show that the truck went through a barrier on the side of the highway.

95crash Crash On I 95 North Temporarily Shuts Down All Lanes

A med-flight was called to this crash on I-95 North midday on Wednesday (WBZ-TV)

Once the med-flight helicopter cleared, the left lane was opened. The crash caused heavy traffic delays.

It is not clear what caused the crash, no other information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s