BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Houston by a final score of 8-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the American League Championship Series.
The Sox and Astros were locked in a 3-2 game until the eighth inning, when pinch hitter Mitch Moreland was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to double Boston’s lead to two runs. Jackie Bradley followed that up with a grand slam off Astros closer Roberto Osuna, to give the Red Sox an 8-2 lead and put the game out of reach for Houston.
Nathan Eovaldi earned the win, after allowing two runs in his six innings of work for Boston.
Steve Pearce broke a 2-2 tie with a towering blast past the left field foul pole in the top of the sixth inning.
The Pearce homer came just after the Astros had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth, a run that was scored in a misplay at third base by Rafael Devers.
Full recap to come…
