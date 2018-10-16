Nathan Eovaldi, Jackie Bradley Jr. Power Red Sox To 8-2 Win Over Astros To Take ALCS LeadThe Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros on Tuesday in Houston by a final score of 8-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the American League Championship Series.

Red Sox-Astros Live Blog: Rodriguez Closes Out Astros, Sox Win 8-2Follow along for live updates and analysis right here in the live blog, as the Red Sox and Astros fight for the right to take a 2-1 lead in this tightly contested ALCS.

Baseball Spygate? Astros Employee Reportedly Removed From Red Sox Dugout Area During ALCS Game 1With the Red Sox and Astros engaged in the American League Championship Series, it appears as though some chicanery may have been afoot.

MLB Appears To Have Botched Call On Tony Kemp's Catch In Game 3 Vs. Red SoxNobody could believe that Tony Kemp had made the catch. And that's probably because Kemp didn't make the catch.

Red Sox Hope To Have Chris Sale Throw Bullpen During Game 3; Status For Game 5 Still Unknown Chris Sale is rejoining the Red Sox in Houston ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 of the ALCS, but manager Alex Cora wants to give fans a heads up.