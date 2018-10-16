BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox took a 2-1 lead in the ALCS, but that wasn’t the only bit of good news for the team on Tuesday.

Manager Alex Cora said after his team’s 8-2 win over Houston that Chris Sale said he’s “good enough” to start for the Red Sox on Thursday for Game 5. Sale had spent Sunday night in the hospital while being treated for a stomach illness, putting his status somewhat in doubt.

Just because Sale believes he can pitch, though, does not mean he’s at full strength, or that a final decision has been made.

Cora explained his conversation with Sale: “With Sale, here’s what he said, he’s like, ‘I’m good enough.'”

Cora said that Sale did not throw his normal bullpen on Tuesday, but he will throw on Wednesday.

“He’ll throw a bullpen and we’ll go from there,” Cora said, without making a full commitment.

Sale lasted just four innings in Game 1, allowing two runs while walking four batters and hitting another batter.