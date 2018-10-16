BOSTON (CBS) — With the Red Sox and Astros engaged in the American League Championship Series, it appears as though some chicanery may have been afoot.

According to Danny Picard of the Boston Metro, an Astros employee was removed from an area adjacent to the Red Sox’ dugout during Game 1 of the ALCS on Saturday night in Boston. Citing multiple sources, Picard reported that the man “had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential.”

According to Picard, the Red Sox had received a warning because a similar situation may have taken place in a game against the Cleveland Indians, who were Houston’s ALDS opponent.

The area in question was likely the camera well, where credentialed photographers, videographers, and TV sideline reporters are located during the game.

Picard sought comment from the Red Sox, Astros, Indians, and Major League Baseball, with an MLB spokesman saying that the matter will be handled internally. Picard noted that the league and the teams did not deny the incident.

The stealing of signs and other information has long been a part of baseball, to the point of paranoia running rampant among most teams. Yet while certain methods are generally found to be acceptable, certain actions or behaviors can be deemed to be over the line. The Red Sox learned that firsthand last year, when they were fined for using Apple Watches to communicate information from the clubhouse to the dugout during games.