BOSTON (CBS) — The Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday night has become the largest in game history at $667 million. The jackpot surpassed the former record-holding $656 million jackpot.

This drawing offers a cash option of $380 million.

It is the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history; the largest was $1.586 billion.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 each until 10:45. p.m. Tuesday night. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday. The jackpot has not been hit since July 24.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $345 million for Wednesday’s drawing after no one won the Saturday drawing. The cash option is $199 million.