Andover, Andover Police

ANDOVER (CBS) – Police in Andover are now involved in the investigation into the death of a baby found at a Connecticut recycling processing center.

Investigators in Stamford are attempting to determine the origin of the recyclables that were processed at City Carting Tuesday morning.

At this point, they have established that material was dropped off from companies that operate in Andover, Mass. plus other cities in Connecticut and New York.

The child appeared to be a full term newborn boy.

A team from the The Connecticut State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.

