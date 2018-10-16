BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has a confirmed case of a polio-like illness that is being reported across the country. The Department of Public Health told WBZ-TV Tuesday there is one case of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in the state and five more possible cases are being investigated.

Acute flaccid myelitis is a rare but serious condition that affects the nervous system. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it focuses on “the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, and the muscles and reflexes in the body become weak.”

The CDC said the condition isn’t new, “but the increase in cases we saw starting in 2014 is new.” Most of the cases have been in children.

Symptoms include arm and leg weakness, loss of muscle tone and reflexes, in addition to facial drooping or weakness, difficulty moving the eyes, drooping eyelids, difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech.

The agency says there are several possible causes, including “viruses, environmental toxins, and genetic disorders.” Less than one in a million people get it each year nationwide, the CDC estimates.

According to CNN, at least 30 states have cases that were confirmed, suspected or being investigated.