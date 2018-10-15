BOSTON (Hoodline) – Want the intel on Boston’s buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been getting a notable uptick in attention this fall.

Bootleg Special

Photo: Bootleg Special/Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about South End’s Bootleg Special, the Cajun/Creole spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “seafood” on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Bootleg Special bagged a 10.6 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a healthy four-star rating.

Open since February at 400 Tremont St. (between Arlington and Appleton streets), Bootleg Special offers Cajun seafood boils and classic Southern comfort food in a hip atmosphere with a New Orleans feel.

City Tap House

Photo: City Tap House/Yelp

South Boston’s City Tap House is also making waves. Established in 2016 at 10 Boston Wharf Road in South Boston, the popular beer bar and New American spot has seen a 6.7 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged “breakfast & brunch” on Yelp.

City Tap House offers a weekend brunch menu of egg dishes, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and more, plus Bloody Marys and mimosas. Over the past month, it’s maintained a superior four-star rating among Yelpers.

Tiki Rock

Photo: Tiki Rock/Yelp

Next, downtown’s Tiki Rock is currently on the upswing in the cocktail bar category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “cocktail bars” on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2.1 percent over the past month, this tiki bar increased its count by 8.1 percent — and kept its rating consistent at 3.5 stars.

Open for business since January at 2 Broad St., it offers classic and proprietary tiki cocktails made with fresh juices, homemade syrups and eccentric garnishes.

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Fort Point

Photo: Sam S./Yelp

Finally, this bar and Mexican spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Lolita Cocina & Tequila Fort Point saw a 7.8 percent increase, maintaining a superior four-star rating throughout.

Located at 253 Summer St., Lolita Cocina & Tequila Fort Point offers specialty margaritas, sangria, wine and Mexican beer, plus a food menu of Mexican classics and modern interpretations.