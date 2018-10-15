  • WBZ TVOn Air

GREENLAND (CBS) — The untimely death of a man in Greenland, New Hampshire is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office Monday morning.

The A.G.’s office is assisting state police and the Greenland Police Department.

“This is an ongoing investigation into whether a crime has occurred,” said a statement from the Attorney General. “At this juncture, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the general public.”

greenlandsuspiciousdeath Untimely Death Under Investigation By NH Attorney General

New Hampshire State Police and Greenland Police investigating an untimely death midmorning Monday (WBZ-TV)

The man’s identity has not been released. No other information is available at this time.

 

