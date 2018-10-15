BOSTON (CBS) – Former NESN cameraman John Martin has died after a battle with ALS.

Martin covered sports in Boston for over 19 years. His wife Adrienne said Martin died almost exactly two years after he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Sad to pass along news that everyone’s good friend, a wonderful, loving husband and Dad, and as pleasant a human being as I’ve ever encountered, John Martin has passed away after a hard-fought battle with A-L-S. R-I-P @tweetsbyjpm @teamcafemartin @WBZ @NESN @RedSox pic.twitter.com/XkgLUpQGZ2 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) October 15, 2018

In 2017, Red Sox great Pedro Martinez pitched in an Oldtime Baseball game at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge to benefit Martin and the ALS Therapy Development Institute. Martinez said at the time he was happy to raise money toward an ALS cure and to support a “great guy.”

A GoFundMe page started last year for Martin raised more than $158,000, and many bought “Café Martin” hats to benefit the family. Boston sports teams also stepped up to support Martin with fundraisers and donations.

Martin wrote a book titled “Every 10 Minutes” about his experience with ALS. He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.