BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A lawsuit that says Harvard University’s admissions process unfairly excludes academically talented Asian-Americans in favor of students from other races is going to trial.

Harvard denies any discrimination and says it considers race as only one of many factors as they select from thousands of applicants a year.

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in Boston in the lawsuit brought by Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

The case carries implications for many other colleges that also say they consider race to admit a diverse mix of students.

On Sunday, dueling rallies were held in Boston and Cambridge as students demonstrated for and against the school’s actions.

