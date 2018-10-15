BOSTON (CBS) – As we head into the heart of flu season, Dr. Mallika Marshall provides the facts you need to know to keep you and your family safe.

The time to get vaccinated against the flu is now. The vaccine is widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies and it take a couple of weeks to build immunity to the flu and the flu season has started. Massachusetts has seen at least 80 lab-confirmed cases of influenza so far, which is typical for this time of year. Plus, a child in Florida has already died from the flu. She was healthy but had not been vaccinated.

Getting the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself but a new national survey by Orlando Health found that a shocking number of parents are skeptical about the flu vaccine. For example, 30-percent of parents believe the flu shot is a conspiracy and almost as many believe that it causes autism.

These myths are absolutely untrue and here are some other flu vaccine myths out there: