BOSTON (CBS) — After guiding the Bruins to a 3-0 record last week, Boston forward Patrice Bergeron has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Bergeron led the NHL in scoring last week with nine points, tallying four goals while dishing out five assists. He had a plus-five rating in Boston’s three victories.

Bergeron got his week started with a bang, recording his fourth career hat trick in Boston’s home opener against the Ottawa Senators. It was the sixth time in franchise history that a Bruins player has scored a hat trick in the team’s home opener. He added a goal and an assist in Boston’s 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers, and finished his week with a three-assist game in the B’s 8-2 blowout win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The 15-year veteran and Bruins alternate captain is tied for third in the NHL in scoring with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in five games. Boston is back in action Wednesday night when they begin a four-game road trip in Calgary.