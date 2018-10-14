BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated no more.

The Patriots beat the Chiefs in Foxboro on Sunday night, 43-40, when Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 28-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

With the win, the Patriots improve to 4-2 on the season, while the Chiefs drop to 5-1.

Tom Brady went 24-for-35 for 340 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown, and lost a fumble.

Patrick went 23-for-36 for 352 yards, four touchdowns and two intercpetions.

The Patriots will play at Chicago next Sunday afternoon.

Full recap to come…