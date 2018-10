MILLBURY (CBS) — Two workers were rescued by technical rescue teams from a building on Southwest Cutoff Road in Millbury Sunday afternoon. The workers, both men, were trapped in a boiler about 70 feet down at Wheelabrator, first responders on scene said.

The men were not injured.

#UPDATE: Two men have been rescued after being trapped in a boiler about 70 feet down at Wheelabrator in #Millbury. pic.twitter.com/UU0sJ59hx2 — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 14, 2018

Members of the fire departments, EMS, and tech crews from Millbury, Auburn, and Oxford all responded to the incident.