  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Six Flags

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) — Dying to win a little cash and a free pass to Six Flags New England? All you need to do is spend 30 hours in a coffin.

Six Flags in Agawam says six randomly chosen participants will try to spend 30 hours lying in a coffin that measures just 2 feet wide and 7 feet long.

The stunt starts Saturday at the amusement park. Those who manage to stay put will be given $300, a pair of 2019 season passes and the casket itself.

Participants will be allowed out of the coffin for six minutes each hour to use the bathroom, but they’ll have to eat all their meals while lying inside it. They’ll also be subjected to random “terrifying visits by the Fright Fest Freaks.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s