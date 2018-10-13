  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMHope in the Wild
    12:30 PMPet Vet Dream Team
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elizabeth Warren, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding a town hall in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Saturday morning’s event will be the Democrat’s 37th meeting with constituents using the town hall format since President Donald Trump took office.

Organizers say she’ll take questions from voters and discuss her legislative priorities.

The event starts at 11:15 a.m. at Roxbury’s town hall.

Warren, a frequent critic of Trump, is running for re-election in November against Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign in Massachusetts.

Warren says she’ll decide after the Nov. 6 midterm elections whether to take on Trump in 2020.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    October 13, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    TIME TO SEND THIS LIAR FRAUD TO…..DEFEAT!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s