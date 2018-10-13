BOSTON (CBS) – A violent stretch in Boston continued Friday night when a man was fatally shot in Dorchester.

Boston city leaders held a community meeting Friday to address the recent spate of violence on the city’s streets. Five people were killed over just three days last weekend.

Then Friday night around 9:30 p.m., gunshots rang out in the area of Columbia Road and Geneva Ave.

A man in his 30s was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive. This marked the city’s 46th homicide of the year, slightly up from one year ago.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.