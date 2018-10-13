  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Local TV, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – New England sports fans have plenty to be excited about this weekend.

The Red Sox open the American League Championship Series Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Then on Sunday, Boston will take on the Houston Astros in Game 2 at Fenway, while at the same time the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in a Sunday Night Football showdown.

Saturday, the Patriots shared a video message for the Red Sox, wishing them luck during a “big weekend in Boston.”

Fans can only hope it works out as well as the last time the Red Sox were in the ALCS. In 2013, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic win over the Saints before David Ortiz’s iconic grand slam helped propel the Red Sox to a Game 2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s