BOSTON (CBS) – New England sports fans have plenty to be excited about this weekend.

The Red Sox open the American League Championship Series Saturday night at Fenway Park.

Then on Sunday, Boston will take on the Houston Astros in Game 2 at Fenway, while at the same time the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in a Sunday Night Football showdown.

Saturday, the Patriots shared a video message for the Red Sox, wishing them luck during a “big weekend in Boston.”

Fans can only hope it works out as well as the last time the Red Sox were in the ALCS. In 2013, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic win over the Saints before David Ortiz’s iconic grand slam helped propel the Red Sox to a Game 2 win over the Detroit Tigers.