Filed Under:building evacuated, West Roxbury

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Three children were taken to the hospital after a West Roxbury church was evacuated late Friday morning.

Ambulances were called to the Holy Name Parish on Centre Street around 11 a.m. after several children complained of feeling light-headed and faint.

Three of them went to the hospital with what the fire department described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” Five other children were evaluated at the church.

Several children were taken out of a West Roxbury church after they reported feeling faint. (WBZ-TV)

An air quality test came back fine and no serious injuries were reported. No alarms were activated during the incident and there appeared to be nothing suspicious, the fire department said.

Emergency crews on scene at the Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury. (WBZ-TV)

Adults and children were in the church at the time for a scheduled Mass that included students from several area Catholic schools. The Mass was eventually cancelled and the students returned by bus to their respective schools.

Only the children complained of illness, the fire department said. It was not immediately unclear what caused the children to feel faint.

