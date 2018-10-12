Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) – A hazmat crew responded to Brandeis University on Friday has determined that a toxic chemical found inside a campus building was sodium cyanide.
“The hazmat team monitored the area for any spills and turned the product over to the Brandeis police,” said Cynthia Ouellette, fire data and public education unit coordinator for the state Department of Fire Services.
No injuries were reported and there are no health risks at this time, the university said in a tweet.
The school evacuated the Foster Student Living Center, commonly known as the Mods.
“We do not believe there is a health risk to the community at this time,” the university said in a tweet on Friday.