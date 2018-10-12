WALTHAM (CBS) – A hazmat crew responded to Brandeis University on Friday has determined that a toxic chemical found inside a campus building was sodium cyanide.

“The hazmat team monitored the area for any spills and turned the product over to the Brandeis police,” said Cynthia Ouellette, fire data and public education unit coordinator for the state Department of Fire Services.

No injuries were reported and there are no health risks at this time, the university said in a tweet.

Earlier today, a hazardous chemical substance was found on campus. @WalthamMAPolice & @WalthamFireDept were called to the scene & requested a hazmat team. Out of an abundance of caution, the Mods were evacuated. We do not believe there is a risk to the community at this time. 1/2 — Brandeis University (@BrandeisU) October 12, 2018

The school evacuated the Foster Student Living Center, commonly known as the Mods.

