BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Hogan was back on the practice field Friday morning, and is one of nine Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hogan missed Thursday’s practice with a thigh injury, and was limited by the ailment on Friday. Here’s the full list of Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game (all were limited at Friday’s practice):

DT Malcom Brown – Knee
WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring
DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle
WR Chris Hogan – Thigh
RB Sony Michel – Knee
CB Eric Rowe – Groin
DT Danny Shelton – Elbow
DE John Simon – Shoulder

For Kansas City, safety Eric Murray (ankle) and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (lower leg) have been ruled out, while safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) are doubtful. Linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) was back at practice in a limited capacity after missing the previous two practice sessions.

